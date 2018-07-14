Toothless in Virginia

Video

In the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia, hundreds of people gather at dawn at a rural airport's parking lot, to be the first in the queue for free medical and dental attention at the RAM pop up clinic.

They are people without insurance who in many cases have driven for hours just to relieve an unbearable toothache or heal infections that might've been there for years.

They're greeted by hundreds of volunteers, doctors, dentists and even a Syrian refugee ready to help them.

Reporter/Producer: Natalia Guerrero

Filmed and Directed by Alvaro A Ricciardelli