'I survived the bombing of the King David Hotel'

On July 22 1946 an armed Jewish group opposed to British rule in Palestine attacked the hotel in Jerusalem where the British had their headquarters.

Ninety-one people were killed in the bombing and dozens of others were injured.

Shoshana Levy Kampos was a young Jewish woman who worked for the British as a secretary. She tells Witness about her miraculous escape from inside the hotel.

