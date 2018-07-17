These geriatric gamers are on a mission

Media player
Silver Snipers: The geriatric gamers on a mission
Meet the Silver Snipers: five veteran Swedes who have won over gaming fans young and old.
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo
Producer: Jonathan Griffin
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.
And you can listen to Trending on the BBC World Service.
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
17 Jul 2018
