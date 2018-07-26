The man who could die from daylight

Video

Alex has a rare condition which means any exposure to daylight could kill him. His parents have built a protective suit for him from a visor but it tears easily.

Now materials expert and inventor Zoe Laughlin has been tasked with coming up with a solution for Alex. Can she change his life?

Inventing The Impossible: The Big Life Fix starts on BBC Two at 20:00 BST on Thursday 26 July and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

