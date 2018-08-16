Video

The only thing 27-year-old Ria has of her mother is a photo, and a birth certificate which states her mother wants no future contact with her.

Ria was adopted by a British couple, and grew up in Scotland, as part of a wave of adoptions from Sri Lanka in the 1980s and 1990s.

Now she wants to find her birth mother and ask why she was given away at just three weeks old.

UK viewers can watch the full documentary, Searching for Mum Sri Lanka, on BBC Two at 2100BST on 16 August and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer