Toothless in Mexico

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One out of three Mexican children below the age of 9 have teeth problems.
One out of three Mexican children below the age of 9 have teeth problems.
We followed Adan, a dentist working for a charity that provides dental services to kids living in poor areas of Mexico City, and Ana Laura, who struggles to keep her daughter’s mouth healthy.
Video produced by Natalia Guerrero and Alvaro A. Ricciardelli
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-44983820/one-out-of-three-mexican-children-below-the-age-of-9-have-teeth-problemsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window