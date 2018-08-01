Media player
The man who saved Bulgaria's dancing bears
In 1998 brown bears were declared a protected species in Bulgaria and the ancient tradition of forcing them to dance for people's entertainment became illegal.
Witness hears from Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who helped establish a bear sanctuary in Bulgaria to look after the retired animals.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
01 Aug 2018
