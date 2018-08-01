Saving the dancing bears
The man who saved Bulgaria's dancing bears

In 1998 brown bears were declared a protected species in Bulgaria and the ancient tradition of forcing them to dance for people's entertainment became illegal.

Witness hears from Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who helped establish a bear sanctuary in Bulgaria to look after the retired animals.

  • 01 Aug 2018
