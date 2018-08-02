A mother's love: "Fearful of failing to keep her alive"

Video

There are nearly seven million carers in the UK and it's estimated that up to 1.5 million of those care for someone with mental health problems.

Shelagh cares for her daughter Ailidh who has had complex mental health issues since she was 12.

Ailidh is now 21 and has been diagnosed with atypical anorexia, anxiety, depression and PTSD.

Produced by Rob Brown

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.