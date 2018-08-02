A mother's love: "Fearful of failing to keep her alive"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'They deserve life to be happy' - caring for a child with mental health issues
There are nearly seven million carers in the UK and it's estimated that up to 1.5 million of those care for someone with mental health problems.
Shelagh cares for her daughter Ailidh who has had complex mental health issues since she was 12.
Ailidh is now 21 and has been diagnosed with atypical anorexia, anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Produced by Rob Brown
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-45023283/they-deserve-life-to-be-happy-caring-for-a-child-with-mental-health-issuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window