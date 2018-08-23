Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What boils at -196C and could help cut pollution?
Amateur engineer Peter Dearman has developed a technology that could reduce the amount of pollution created by many lorries.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
Read about more technology designed to keep things cool and reduce pollution here.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window