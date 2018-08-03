Media player
Can India's 'quack' doctors be trained in 100 hours?
A controversial scheme offering fake doctors a crash course in basic medicine is being scaled up in north-east India.
But will it really help the people who need it most?
A film for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
Journalist: Sam Judah. Camera: Kapil Varadarajan
03 Aug 2018
