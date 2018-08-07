Video

On 8 August 1988, the Burmese military cracked down on anti-government demonstrations, killing hundreds of protesters and turning Aung San Suu Kyi into a political icon.

Ma Thida was a medical student at Rangoon General Hospital. It was the first time she had ever treated gunshot wounds.

She tells Witness how the experience turned her into a political activist, and later, into a political prisoner.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.