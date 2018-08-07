Scanning homeless people to donate money
Scanning homeless people with smartphones to donate money

A scheme in Oxford called Greater Change wants to provide homeless people with QR codes, so members of the public can give them money using smartphones.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw, produced by Sam Judah, for BBC World Hacks.

  • 07 Aug 2018
