How door knocking got this kid a job in the city

From east London to the City: How door knocking changed this boy's life
Reggie Nelson was fed up with the world around him after his dad died. An inspirational chat led to Reggie deciding to take a risk knocking on the doors of the wealthy to find out how they amassed their wealth. One day a door opened.
This is his story.
Produced and Filmed by Cebo Luthuli
09 Aug 2018
