Woman who has chosen to die by euthanasia visits crematorium
With nine days to go until the date of her planned euthanasia, Aurelia Brouwers, a young, mentally-ill Dutch woman, is shown around the facility where she will soon be cremated by crematorium manager, John Brunekreeft.
Credit: RTL Nieuws, Sander Paulus
08 Aug 2018
