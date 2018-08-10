Dancing in the living room
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dancing in the living room

Eshan Hilal is a male belly dancer in India. He had enjoyed dancing since childhood, but was criticised and beaten by his parents who said it brought shame on the family. Hilal, who has appeared on TV as a belly dancer, still lives at home. Here he performs in his living room.

  • 10 Aug 2018