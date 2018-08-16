Homeless but working - how Kevin got his life back on track

Video

After a relationship breakdown Kevin found himself sofa-surfing and sleeping on the streets. Despite being in work he couldn’t save enough for a deposit and first month’s rent.

A hostel called Stop, Start, Go, in Manchester, has special rooms for people in his situation. Founder Maria Marsden says they are seeing increasing numbers of homeless people in work, and is finding ways to help them keep their jobs and get back on their feet.

Filmed and edited by Ruth Evans and Jan Hancock