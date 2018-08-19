BlackLove: 'Why representation matters'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#BlackLove: What Twitter hashtag really means
#BlackLove started online as a way for people to share positive images of black couples that many felt were missing in mainstream media.
The hashtag has since become an American documentary series, and has engaged many black people in a conversation about how representation of romantic relationships is important both on and offline.
Aji and Chanté are a young black British couple, and told us what it means to them.
-
19 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window