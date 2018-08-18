Stepmums and birth mums: How to get along

Video

This group of women, who don't know each other, have come together to figure out how to manage one of the most challenging relationships; that between birth mums and stepmums.

They ask each other questions they'd never normally get to ask, such as 'what do you think my role is in your child's life?' and 'why don't you want me to post photos of my stepchildren on social media?'.

Priscilla Appeaning founded The Stepmums Club when she became a stepmother to her husband's children, as a space for women to hear each other's perspectives and get advice.

Priscilla is in conversation with Kemi, who is a birth mum, and a group of women who want to find solutions.