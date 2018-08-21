The dancer bringing rent parties from Harlem to the UK
The dancer bringing rent parties from 1920s Harlem to the UK

Rent parties were held in 1920s New York when African Americans faced disproportionately high rents. They threw wild jazz parties for paying guests to make up the money before the rent collector came round.

British choreographer Darren Pritchard is putting on performances inspired by these rent parties, to highlight housing inequalities in the UK today.

Filmed and edited by Ruth Evans

  • 21 Aug 2018
