Media player
Video
The virtual land selling for millions
Investors are spending real money to buy land in a new city that only exists in virtual reality. Buyers can build whatever they want on their plots in Decentraland. Many hope to make a profit trading goods and services in the virtual world's own crypto currency. But will Decentraland be an online utopia or a cyber slum?
Video Journalist: Joanne Whalley
Camera: Natalia Zuo
27 Aug 2018
