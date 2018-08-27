The virtual land selling for millions

Video

Investors are spending real money to buy land in a new city that only exists in virtual reality. Buyers can build whatever they want on their plots in Decentraland. Many hope to make a profit trading goods and services in the virtual world's own crypto currency. But will Decentraland be an online utopia or a cyber slum?

Video Journalist: Joanne Whalley

Camera: Natalia Zuo

