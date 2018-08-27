"This time of year is madness”

Media player
The steel pan band that has been playing Carnival for 40 years
Thousands will hear the steel pan bands play at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival – but how did the form of music come about?
Produced & edited by Sowda Ali
Filmed by Lily Freeston
27 Aug 2018
