I survived the building of the 'death railway'
Video

WW2 prisoners died building a railway for the Japanese

During World War Two the Japanese forced prisoners of war to build a 400km railway from Thailand to Myanmar (then Burma).

Tens of thousands died during the construction and it became known as the "death railway".

Former British POW, Cyril Doy, describes in graphic detail how he survived sickness, starvation and humiliation while building the famous railway bridge over the River Kwai.

  • 29 Aug 2018
