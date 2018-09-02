Media player
Pakistan’s mansions of heartache
In the last few decades hundreds of mansions have sprung up in villages throughout Pakistan's Punjab.
Each mansion represents a successful migration to the West. This film tells the story of Ahsan Aslam, who migrated to Oslo in 1971, where he worked and lived with his family for decades. Ahsan realises his dream to have a mansion back home, but not without the complications of return and the varying demands of family.
Filmed and Produced by Masood Khan
Edited by Joshua Hollis
Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
02 Sep 2018
