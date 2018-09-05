A clever way to make a living out of rubbish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A clever way to make a living out of rubbish

The project putting Brazil's rubbish collectors on the map.

A film by Fernando Cavalcanti and Richard Kenny for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

  • 05 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The clothes being made out of recycled plastic