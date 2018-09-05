From Soviet Leningrad to St Petersburg

Media player
Leningrad changes its name back to St Petersburg
As Communism began to collapse, Leningrad changed its name back to St Petersburg.
Dropping Lenin's name meant abandoning the legacy of the Russian revolutionary leader.
Communists fiercely opposed the change, but the Orthodox Church supported the idea.
Ludmilla Narusova, a historian and the wife of the first mayor of St Petersburg, recalls the passionate campaigning when the issue was put to a referendum.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
05 Sep 2018
