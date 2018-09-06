Boxing their way out of Grenfell grief

Media player
A well-known boxing club destroyed in the Grenfell Tower fire gets a new home.
The club has produced World Champions such as George Groves and is credited with keeping many young people in the area off the streets.
Enter the DIY SOS team and volunteers pulling together to create a new home for the Dale Youth.
DIY SOS: Grenfell was shown on BBC1 on Wednesday 5 September at 21:00 BST and is now available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
06 Sep 2018
