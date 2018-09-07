Video
World's most dangerous cities: Ben Zand comes face to face with Caracas' kidnap gangs
Caracas is the most deadly capital city in the world, boasting the world’s highest murder rate. Venezuela and its capital are in chaos, and getting in as a journalist is next to impossible.
Ben Zand goes in under the radar to see what’s truly happening in the world’s most violent city, and comes face to face with its infamous kidnap gangs.
Presented by Ben Zand
Filmed and produced by Alex Nott
Edited by Joshua Hollis
Executive Producer: Mike Radford
Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Caracas, on BBC iPlayer now.
Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube.
