Face to face with Caracas' kidnap gangs

Video

Caracas is the most deadly capital city in the world, boasting the world’s highest murder rate. Venezuela and its capital are in chaos, and getting in as a journalist is next to impossible.

Ben Zand goes in under the radar to see what’s truly happening in the world’s most violent city, and comes face to face with its infamous kidnap gangs.

Presented by Ben Zand

Filmed and produced by Alex Nott

Edited by Joshua Hollis

Executive Producer: Mike Radford

Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Caracas, on BBC iPlayer now.

Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube.