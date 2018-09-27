Port Moresby: The world's most dangerous city to be a woman?
Papua New Guinea is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women. Some estimates say that 70% of women in PNG will be raped in their lifetime.
Ben Zand travels to the capital Port Moresby to meet the men who believe violence against women is acceptable - and those women who say enough is enough.
Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Caracas, on BBC iPlayer now. Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube.
Presented and series produced by Ben Zand
Filmed and produced by Alex Nott
Executive Producer: Mike Radford
