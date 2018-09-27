Video

Papua New Guinea is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women. Some estimates say that 70% of women in PNG will be raped in their lifetime.

Ben Zand travels to the capital Port Moresby to meet the men who believe violence against women is acceptable - and those women who say enough is enough.

Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Caracas, on BBC iPlayer now. Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube.

Presented and series produced by Ben Zand

Filmed and produced by Alex Nott

Executive Producer: Mike Radford