The school beating the odds with music
A primary school in a deprived part of Bradford has gone from failing to school to success story. The transformation, it says, is down to a decision to rebuild its curriculum around music.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

  • 10 Oct 2018
