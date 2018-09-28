The truth behind my fried chicken
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The truth behind my fried chicken

Twenty million chickens are killed each week to feed consumers in the UK.

But how do they get to our plates?

Chicken lover Hezron Springer gets some rare access as he follows the journey from farm to deep fat fryer.

Video produced by Claire Marshall,

Filmed and edited by Andy Brownstone

  • 28 Sep 2018