'Rap makes my stutter disappear'
Nineteen-year-old rapper Kitch has a stutter when he speaks - but few who've seen him on stage would realise.
When the London teenager performs, his stutter usually disappears.
The BBC's disability team Ouch followed him as he prepared to appear before his biggest audience yet.
According to the British Stammering Association, as much as 5% of the population stutter at some stage - and 1% will do so for their entire lives.
It says there is evidence that the cause is neurological and can be hereditary.
There is no scientific explanation for why the stutter stops for some people when they sing or perform.
02 Oct 2018
