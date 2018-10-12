Media player
World's Most Dangerous Cities: Behind bars with the Taliban
Kabul is one of the most terrorised cities in the world. With constant threat from the Taliban, and the so-called Islamic State, its citizens live in constant fear.
Ben Zand wants to speak to those causing the chaos, but will have to go to Afghanistan's biggest prison to do so.
Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Kabul, on iPlayer now. Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube .
Presented and series produced by Ben Zand
Filmed, directed and produced by Alex Nott
Executive Producer: Mike Radford
12 Oct 2018
