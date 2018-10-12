Behind bars with the Taliban

Video

Kabul is one of the most terrorised cities in the world. With constant threat from the Taliban, and the so-called Islamic State, its citizens live in constant fear.

Ben Zand wants to speak to those causing the chaos, but will have to go to Afghanistan's biggest prison to do so.

Watch the full documentary, World's Most Dangerous Cities: Kabul, on iPlayer now. Viewers outside the UK can watch the full film on Youtube .

Presented and series produced by Ben Zand

Filmed, directed and produced by Alex Nott

Executive Producer: Mike Radford