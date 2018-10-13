Media player
An ingenious way to bring clean water to a slum
Gangs control the water supply in much of Nairobi's Kibera slum.
This is how one man used an innovative idea to take them on and bring clean water to the residents.
A film by Richard Kenny for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
13 Oct 2018
