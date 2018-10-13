I lost my three sons to suicide

Video

Northern Ireland has the highest suicide rate in the UK.

The latest available figures show that the rate there is nearly double that in England.

Since the Good Friday Peace Agreement in 1998, more people have died from suicide in Northern Ireland than were killed by violence during the Troubles.

Patricia Ferrin says her family has been "destroyed" after each of her three sons took their own lives.

Produced by James Stewart and Rob Brown

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this film, there is help available. If you live in Northern Ireland, you can call Lifeline, a 24 hour helpline on 0808 808 8000. You can also contact the Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. And there is list of organisations that may be able to help at bbc.co.uk/actionline.