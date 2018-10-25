Video

For decades, disabled people in the UK were given strange, turquoise, three-wheeled cars.

They were issued for free and gave independence to people who otherwise couldn't leave home.

But it wasn't long before the vehicles - known by the brand name Invacar, or more informally as "Noddy cars" - grew unpopular.

They regularly toppled over, particularly in high winds, and carrying passengers in them was officially banned.

One former owner, Colin Powell, explains how the Invacar came about; and what it was like to drive the cars, which had just one seat, so the only space to carry a date - or even a driving instructor - was on the floor.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Producer Daniel Gordon. Additional research Damon Rose