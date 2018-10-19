“Why didn’t you teach me our language?"

Video

Born and raised in Birmingham Lola is both British and Nigerian. As the oldest daughter, she started the first generation of British-Nigerian in her family.

But to what extent can she lay claim to being Nigerian when she cannot speak her mother tongue?

This black history month Lola and her mum Habiba have a candid conversation about why she never learnt Yoruba and what it means to be both black, and British, when you automatically inherit a dual heritage.

This film is part of BBC Stories stories 1 Culture 2 Generations.

Produced and edited by Lola Mosanya

Filmed by Cebo Luthuli and Lara Ingram