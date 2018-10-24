Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The city that gives you free beer for cycling
This is how the Italian city of Bologna is getting people to leave their cars behind.
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill and Nicola Kelly for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
For more about this story, listen to our World Hacks podcast.
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window