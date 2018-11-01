Media player
'I invented paintball to settle an argument'
One summer in the early 1980s, two friends - one a Wall Street banker, the other an outdoorsman from New Hampshire - argued about who could survive better in the wild.
To try and settle the matter, they got two agricultural paint guns, and shot at each other.
Little did they know what they had just created.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
Film produced by Jonathan Coates
01 Nov 2018
