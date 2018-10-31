Meeting my long-lost Jamaican family

Media player
Keith Freeman, 72, from Lichfield has thought he was an only child for his entire life, that is until a few months ago when his cousin Theresa's family history investigations led to the discovery that he is in fact, one of 10 siblings.
Keith and his wife and sons head to Kingston, Jamaica to meet his three sisters for a big family party. It is also a chance for him to get in touch with his Jamaican roots for the first time having being brought up by his white mother.
Produced & filmed by Natalie Truswell
Filmed by Craig Lewis, BBC WM 95.6, filming in Jamaica by GD films
Edited by Andy Brownstone
-
31 Oct 2018
