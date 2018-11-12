The digital epidemic killing Indians

Video

Smart phones are making it easier for millions of Indians to communicate and share messages on social media.

But misinformation is spreading fast and can often turn deadly. This is one such story.

Video by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal

This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

