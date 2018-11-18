Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ketamine used to treat depression in UK clinics
Ketamine has a reputation as a party drug but a handful of clinics in the UK now legally offer it as a treatment for the most severe types of depression.
BBC Like Minds meets two patients who have regular infusions after all other treatments have failed.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.
Produced by Kayleen Devlin
Filmed and edited by Kayleen Devlin and Alvaro A. Ricciardelli
Executive Producer Camila Ruz
18 Nov 2018
