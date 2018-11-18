Video

'Marish' is a 52-year-old Hungarian woman who, for a decade, has been kept by a family as a domestic slave.

She has been exploited by working entirely unpaid, as a housekeeper. In exchange, she only gets cigarettes, leftovers and a couch to sleep on. The money she earns from night shifts in a factory is taken away from her.

Deprived of her ID and deep in forced debt, she is forbidden to even leave the house without permission.

Storyville: A Woman Captured was shown on BBC4 on Monday 22 October at 22:00 BST and is now available to watch on the BBC website.