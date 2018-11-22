Media player
'Witkar', the world's first electric car-sharing scheme
The "Witkar", or white car, was the world's first electric car-sharing scheme.
It was the brainchild of Dutch visionary, Luud Schimmelpennink, who came up with the innovative idea to tackle pollution on the streets of his native Amsterdam.
The first "Witkar" took to the roads in 1974, but it was way ahead of its time.
Now though, Luud's idea is being copied in cities around the globe.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
22 Nov 2018
