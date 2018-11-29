How sextortion scammers targeted a BBC reporter

Video

Thousands of people all over the world have been receiving sextortion emails from scammers. They're different from garden-variety scam emails because they often include a hacked password as part of the message.

BBC Trending reporter Jo Whalley received one of the scam emails. Despite having no worries about her browsing history, she was alarmed when she found out the scammers had one of her current passwords.

She's been finding out how cyber criminals have got hold of people's personal information and how you can protect yourself from hackers.

Reporter and video journalist: Jo Whalley

Camera: Natalia Zuo

