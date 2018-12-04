Defusing bombs with his bare hands

Video

Abdullah's father filmed everything when he was working. But he didn't have an ordinary job. His father was Kurdish army Colonel, Fakhir Berwari, a 'deminer', disarming explosives left behind by the Islamic State group in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Just in the first year of demining Fakhir defused over 600 landmines with his bare hands and a pair of wire cutters. Overall around 40,000 people in Iraq have been injured or killed by mines.

