'I pray our child isn't born with my deformities'

Bucky Bailey, 35, was born with a single nostril and a deformed face.

His mother fell pregnant with him while working in direct contact with chemicals at DuPont's Parkersburg plant in West Virginia.

DuPont, long time makers of Teflon - the famed non-stick coating - have compensated thousands of local residents for contamination of local water supplies with chemicals which they alleged were linked to birth defects and other health hazards. DuPont have denied any wrongdoing.

As Bucky and his wife Melinda await the birth of their first child, geneticists have warned them that there is a 50% chance the baby will inherit its father's deformities.