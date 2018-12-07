The Earthquake that Devastated Armenia
The earthquake that devastated Armenia in 1988

On 7 December 1988 a colossal earthquake hit Armenia, leading to the deaths of 20,000 people.

Witness speaks to Anahit Karapetian who was trapped for hours under the rubble of her school.

She lost her brother and father in the disaster.

  • 07 Dec 2018
