Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
YouTube deletes cheating videos after BBC investigation
YouTube has deleted thousands of videos promoting academic cheating after a BBC Trending investigation.
Read the full story here: BBC exposes huge scale of online cheating ads
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-46476801/youtube-deletes-cheating-videos-after-bbc-investigationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window