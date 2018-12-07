Media player
Sperm donor: 'I had no idea of the odds of finding anyone'
Years after donating his sperm, Aaron Long was curious to know if he had any children, so he sent off for a DNA testing kit. What happened when he received the results back? Listen to the whole story here. Find more amazing stories from Outlook.
07 Dec 2018
