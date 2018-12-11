Taking the guilt out of feeding our babies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breastfeeding and formula feeding mums share stories
The NHS recommends that mums exclusively breastfeed for around the first six months of their baby's life.
But those that struggle - or choose not to breastfeed - can feel judged or guilty about it.
We invited five mums with a range of experiences to tell us how they found their own way to feed their babies.
For information, help and support on breastfeeding, try the NHS website.
You can also search for support near you here.
Produced and filmed by Lily Freeston
Additional camera: Ruth Evans
Editing: Harriet Jones
Executive producer: Vibeke Venema
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window